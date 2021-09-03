Understand how Hurricane Ida caused such destructive rains more than 1,600 km from where it touched the ground | World

This type of flood – distant and deadly – ​​caused by hurricanes has happened before, and meteorologists warned that the Ida could cause it.

Although the hurricane lost most of the 240 km/h wind strength it once had, the storm kept its core strong and rainy. It joined, as it headed toward the American Northeast, with a strong, wet storm, according to meteorologists.

The Schuylkill River overflows its bank in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, Thursday, September 2, 2021, after torrential rain and high winds caused by Hurricane Ida that hit the area — Photo: Matt Rourke/AP

When that happens, “very exceptional rainfall can occur,” said MIT meteorology professor Kerry Emanuel.

“This is not uncommon,” added Emanuel. “For example, it happened with hurricane Camille of 1969, which took a similar path.”

Camille killed more than 100 people in Virginia floods after touching the ground as a Category 5 Mississippi hurricane.

Hurricane Ivan in 2004 had a similar trajectory and triggered record rainfall in Pittsburgh, said meteorologist Bob Henson of Yale Climate Connections.

Ida poured more than 7 inches of rain over New York’s Central Park in just an hour on Wednesday night, breaking the record set less than two weeks earlier by tropical storm Henri.

Parts of New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania received more than 23 inches of rain. The death toll and damage amounts are increasing.

First aid takes residents on a boat as they rescue people trapped by floodwaters after tropical storm Ida passed in Mamaroneck, New York, on Thursday (2) — Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

“Part of that is also bad luck. If Ida had only passed 160 kilometers east, the longest range of rain would have been over the ocean and no one would have cared,” said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.

“The threat of severe weather and the threat of flooding in these areas has been very well predicted days in advance, but that doesn’t reduce the destruction they cause,” McNoldy said via email, attaching National Weather Service warnings Monday and Tuesday. fair.

Ken Kunkel, a meteorologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who specializes in extreme rainfall and heat, said his study a few years ago found that one-third of extreme rain events in the northeast came from the remains of hurricanes and tropical storms.

Man-made global warming from burning fossil fuels has also likely made Ida’s far-reaching impacts a little worse, experts said.

What is global warming?

Warmer air holds more moisture, said meteorologist and former hurricane chaser Jeff Masters, also of Yale Climate Connections. The air above the oceans has about 10% more humidity than in 1970.

This extra moisture condenses and releases an extra charge of thermal energy, which leads to drafts that make storms more intense and longer-lasting. “This could lead to a 30% increase in rainfall, as has been documented in several cases of major flooding,” he explained.

Heavier rains fall in urban areas where paving, such as roads and parking lots, worsens water runoff, leading to flooding, said University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd.

“This human impact is an often overlooked part of flood disasters,” he highlighted.