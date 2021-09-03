Understand the post-credits scenes of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings’

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is already playing in theaters, and the new feature film by Marvel Studios has not just one, but two post-credits scenes. And these are scenes, by the way, that are already beginning to dictate the role of the character played by Simu Liu in the Cinematographic Universe Marvel.

CONTAINS SPOILERS

At the end of the film, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) ends up being the new owner of the ten rings after his father’s death, and later while at a restaurant as his friend Katy (Awkwafina), the two are met by Wong (Benedict Wong), who opens a magical portal and asks the two to follow him.

First Scene:

The first post-credits scene starts directly from the end of the film, with Wong, Shang-Chi and Katy no sanctum sanctorum. They are talking to Bruce Banner (in human form and still wearing a sling over his arm) and Captain Marvel, and they talk about how the Ten Rings have a power that is completely unknown in that universe. Bruce and Carol are using the same type of hologram technology that Natasha uses to talk to them in Avengers: Endgame. They also mention that there is something in the Ten Rings acting as a beacon, and sending a signal. When Katy and Shang ask where this signal is being sent, Captain Marvel gets a message and she and Bruce leave. Wong tells Shang and Katy that they are now part of something much bigger, and the scene ends with the three going to karaoke and singing Hotel California.

Second Scene:

After all the credits, we have one more scene where Shang-Chi’s sister, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) is in his old room at the headquarters of the ten rings, When Blade Handle appears and says “they are here”. Xialing leaves the room, walks to the main wing and takes his father’s throne. The Ten Rings banner is now red, there are many women training on the front lines, and as the camera moves away we see that the base now has some Xialing graffiti on the walls. The screen then shows the message: “The Ten Rings Will Return“.

Shang-Chi needs to confront the past he thought he left behind. At the same time, he is involved in the organization’s web of mysteries known as the Ten Rings.

Besides Simu Liu like Shang-Chi and Tony Leung as Mandarin, we will also have awkwafina like Katy, Meng’er Zhang like Xialing, Michelle Yeoh like Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng like Jon Jon, Speak Chen like Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu like Blade Fist.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premieres on September 2nd and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.