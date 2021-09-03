understand why trips to the bathroom in Tsitsipas are generating so much controversy

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the attractions this Friday at the US Open, which you can watch, broadcast by all blocks, by ESPN on Star+. But even when he doesn’t play, the Greek has been the subject, as he’s been behind the tournament’s main controversy so far. All because of your trips to the bathroom.

It started right in the first round, after a victory in a five-set game over the British Andy Murray. Before the decisive partial, Tsitsipas used one of his allowed breaks to go to the bathroom and, shortly before, he had already stopped the match to receive medical treatment.

The former world number 1 did not like his rival’s attitude at all and even said that he “lost respect” for Tsitsipas. He gained support from other names on the circuit, such as Alexander Zverev, who questioned the time spent by the Greek in the bathroom and even cited other similar cases.

“He was gone for over ten minutes, with his father typing on his cell phone. He comes back and suddenly his tactics have completely changed. It’s not just me, everyone saw it. Every game plan has changed. Either there is a magical place there or there was communication”, the German shot.

Zverev has already experienced firsthand what it is like to face Tsitsipas’ long breaks. At the Cincinatti Open, just over a week ago, he beat the Greek in the semifinals, but had an argument with the referee when the rival left the court with his suitcase.

It was eight minutes on that occasion with Tsitsipas out of court and, meanwhile, the transmission caught his father, one of his technicians, typing on his cell phone, which raised suspicions.

Regarding communication, the rules of tennis are clear: once the warm-up starts, any contact with coaches is prohibited and can result in a fine. As for the time allowed for going to the bathroom, there is no established limit, hence the controversy.

In Grand Slams, like the US Open, men are allowed two bathroom trips per game, but the rule only speaks of “reasonable time”. That is, if Tsitsipas believes that seven, eight or ten minutes are “reasonable”, he doesn’t break any rules, despite the complaints.

During these breaks, the tennis players are always accompanied by an official until they return to the court, but, of course, they are not 100% supervised when they are inside the bathroom.

Adrian Mannarino, defeated by Tsitsipas in the second round, even defended his opponent, who was even booed in the match after a seven-minute trip to the bathroom. In the French’s view, the Greek is within its rights. “The problem is the rule,” he said.

And what does Tsitsipas himself have to say about all this? After the match against Mannarino, he even talked to a journalist who asked him about the topic, but made it clear: “The rules are there to be followed, aren’t they? If I break a rule, of course, I’m guilty. I agree, I’m not sure. But if I’m within the rules, what’s the problem?”

