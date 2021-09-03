Unimed Chapecó donates an ambulance to Chapecoense





Unimed Chapecó donated an ambulance to Associação Chapecoense de Futebol. The vehicle is an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), equipped with a defibrillator and mechanical ventilator, in addition to other items recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), and will be used in official games and also during club training. The delivery was held at Arena Condá with the presence of directors of the Medical Cooperative and managers of the football team.

The president of Unimed Chapecó and occupational physician, Dr. José Pegoraro Foresti, explained that the partnership between Cooperativa Médica and Chapecoense represents a marriage, without the right to divorce. “In joy, sadness, health and illness we will always be together. The donation of the ambulance reinforces our social duty as a medical cooperative with the community and strengthens this relationship with the Club, regardless of the moment experienced in the championships”, he added.

For the president of the Administrative Council of Chapecoense, Gilson Sbeghen, this is an important donation that will be very useful in the activities of the Club. “We are grateful for this gesture, which reinforces our long-standing partnership with Unimed Chapecó. We hope that this union will continue for many years to come. Without a doubt, it is a happy marriage, as one grew up with the other, providing many achievements and recognition”, he said.

The Vice President of Marketing at Chapecoense, João Carlos Stakonski, also noted the importance of this partnership. “Chapecoense without Unimed Chapecó would be a team without a goalkeeper, that is, it would have ten players on the field, but no one in the goal. This support offered by the medical cooperative allows us to maintain activities, because we have professionals of the highest quality, quality service and structure and state-of-the-art equipment for our athletes”, he argued.

According to Dr. Carlos Henrique Mendonça Silva, orthopedist and specialist in sports medicine, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) requires the availability of two ambulances during games and training. “This gesture will help the team a lot, as we have demand due to the professionals and the base”, he explained. Chapecoense’s medical staff is formed by Dr. Mendonça, Dr. Fabiano Winckler (sports medicine), Dr. Vinícius Mendonça (orthopedics and traumatology) and Dr. Samuel Ricardo Banaszeski (orthopedics and traumatology).

Also present at the delivery of the ambulance were the director of Health Plan at Unimed Chapecó and gastroenterologist, Dr. Waldir Savi Júnior and the superintendent director of football at Chapecoense, Hélio Hermito Zampier Neto.

Photo 15 – The ambulance will be used in official games and training.

Photo 16 – The ambulance will be used in official games and training.

Photo 17 – The vehicle is an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Photo 18 – The vehicle is an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Photo 19 – The president of Unimed Chapecó and occupational physician, Dr. José Pegoraro Foresti, highlighted the partnership.

Photo 20 – Directors of Cooperativa Médica and directors of Chapecoense attended the ceremony.

Photo 21 – Directors of Cooperativa Médica and directors of Chapecoense attended the ceremony

Photo 22 – CBF requires the availability of two ambulances during games and training.

BY MARCOS BEDIN