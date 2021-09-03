United plans to hire Haaland for 2022, says website

The European summer 2021 transfer window is barely over, but clubs are already looking ahead to the next transfer markets. And, according to the daily ‘As’, Manchester United already has a target set for the next year: Erling Haaland.

According to information from the Spanish newspaper, United keeps the Norwegian under observation and plans to enter the fight for hiring the star at the end of the current season.

United hope to have Haaland to replace Edinson Cavani, who has a contract valid until mid-2022 and is unlikely to extend his contract, and form the attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who has returned to the English club.

Erling Haaland was one of the most wanted players in the last transfer window, which ended last Tuesday (31), but ended up opting to stay at Borussia Dortmund, a club for which he has 63 goals and 18 assists in just 64 games.