US economy created 235,000 jobs in August, lower than expected By Investing.com

By Leandro Manzoni

Investing.com – The US economy created 235,000 non-farm jobs in August, according to the Labor Department report this Friday morning (3rd), below expectations and on last month’s data. The forecast of economists was an addition of 750,000 jobs in the period.

The number showed a slowdown from the revised numbers of July, when 1.053 million jobs were created.

The stood at 5.2% of the workforce, down from 5.4% in July. Analysts had expected a rate of 5.2%.

Last month it had an annual high of 4.3%, above the market forecast of 4% and the revised increase of 4.1% in July.

Now, investors are evaluating expectations regarding the withdrawal of monetary stimulus measures by the (Fed). At the last Jackson Hole Symposium, the institution’s president informed in a speech that the development of the labor market to pre-pandemic levels would be an indicator for the appropriate time to withdraw from monthly purchases of government and mortgage bonds worth US$ 120 billion, although the rise in inflation is still worrying. Powell signaled that the tapering – economic jargon to refer to the withdrawal of stimulus – which may start this year.

Market reaction

The amplified the high and went on to rise 0.94% to 118.30 points, while the fall strengthened to 0.84% ​​to R$ 5.2360.

The , the index fund that replicates the in New York, increased the positive tone and rose by 0.92%.

The same applies to , which accelerated its rise to 0.33%. The e remained at the level of a slight increase of 0.1%.