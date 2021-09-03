USP maintains its position, but Unifesp and Unesp fall in higher education rankings; see list – Education

SAO PAUL – THE University of São Paulo (USP) remained the best higher education institution in Latin America, but seven Brazilian universities dropped from their position in the ranking of the British magazine Times Higher Education (THE), a world reference in the analysis of university education. The 2022 edition of the survey was released on Wednesday, 1st, with 59 Brazilian representatives. For the sixth consecutive year, the Oxford University, from the United Kingdom, took the first place on the list.

O California Institute of Technology and the Harvard University, both of U.S, were tied for second position. THE Stanford University and the Cambridge University, respectively from the US and the UK, complete the top 5.

The evaluation considers 13 indicators that measure the performance of institutions in research, teaching quality, volume of citations in scientific articles, international projection, among others. For this edition, data including 108 million citations in more than 14 million scientific publications worldwide were analyzed. A survey was also carried out with 22,000 academic representatives.

Budget difficulties, low internationalization and bureaucratic barriers are pointed out by specialists as obstacles for Brazil to achieve better placements in these rankings. Jair Bolsonaro’s administration has been criticized for cuts in funding for universities and research. Wanted to comment on the ranking results, the Ministry of Education (MEC) has not yet manifested itself.

Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) – dropped from the lane 601-800 , last year, to 801-1000 ;

, last year, to ; Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) — dropped from the lane 601-800 , last year, to 801-1000 ;

, last year, to ; Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio) — dropped from the lane 601-800 , last year, to 801-1000 ;

, last year, to ; University of Brasília (UnB) — dropped from the belt 801-1000 , last year, to 1.001-1.200 ;

, last year, to ; São Paulo State University (Unesp) — dropped out of the belt 801-1000 , last year, to 1.001-1.200 ;

, last year, to ; Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel) — dropped from the belt 801-1000 , last year, to 1.001-1.200 ;

, last year, to ; Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) — dropped from the lane 801-1000, last year, to 1.001-1.200.

For the dean of UFSC, Ubaldo Cesar Balthazar, “the result demonstrates that the drastic and systematic reduction in resources for science in the country has a huge impact on the performance of large public institutions”. Balthazar states that the survey does not indicate that the university has lost its quality and recognition. “But we’ve suffered in recent years from neglect of funding and this has had devastating effects.”

Ufpel also highlighted the reduction of investments in the university. According to the Dean of Research and Graduate Studies, Flavio Demarco, despite the University of Pelotas having contributed to the largest epidemiological study on covid-19 in Brazil, there has been a reduction in the budget in recent years.

The cut in funds, says Demarco, has an impact on science and the publication of research in international journals, a factor that counts for the university’s good evaluation. “There is a brain drain. Every day we have more difficulty doing research.” The extension of the pandemic in Brazil, according to Demarco, also delayed the resumption of classes and activities in laboratories.

Unesp informed that its Rankings Committee is analyzing the details of the indicators related to the ranking in the ranking in question “to understand the reasons for this specific fluctuation”. UnB said that it would not be possible to position itself until 7 pm, the deadline indicated by the report, but highlighted advances in other international assessments. PUC-Rio stated that it would not comment on the results of THE ranking. Also sought after, Unifesp and UFRJ did not manifest themselves.

Covid research

With the covid-19 pandemic underway, the rankings in the ranking reflected the role of universities in understanding and managing the health crisis. Institutions that developed pandemic surveys had a significant increase in their scores. AstraZeneca’s covid vaccine, one of the most used worldwide, including in Brazil, came out of the University of Oxford, first on the list.

Other health-focused universities have moved up from last year thanks to research on covid. Among them, representatives from China, where the pandemic originated, Taiwan and Saudi Arabia. Generally speaking, never before have so many countries entered the ranking. In all, there were 1,662 universities from 99 countries and regions, 136 more than last year.

According to Phil Baty, editor of the magazine, it will be “interesting to see how the US, UK and other leading education systems can respond to covid-19’s challenges, including attracting international academic talent and the potential profound impacts on funding to maintain their positions.”

In Brazil, higher education institutions had to restrict the use of their physical structure, including laboratories and libraries, to respect quarantine rules, one of the strategies to stop the advance of the coronavirus. Most higher education institutions have not yet fully resumed face-to-face activities.

The highlight this year was the China, which has been rising rapidly in placement in the latest editions of the survey. The Asian country has achieved its best position to date, with two universities tied for 16th place and 10 entries in the top 200. Japan, South Korea, Russia, Singapore, New Zealand and Hong Kong also had their best results in history.

Latin America, on the other hand, broke a record of representation in the ranking, with 125 universities. Brazil was the country with the highest number of newcomers in the region, with nine institutions included in the list for the first time, all below the 1,201th position.

Check below all the Brazilian universities that entered the ranking.