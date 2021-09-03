Vaccination against Covid: 30% are immunized with a complete vaccine schedule; are more than 64 million doses applied | Vaccine

More than 30% of the population that is immunized against Covid with the complete vaccine schedule. According to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 on Thursday (2), there are 64,687,797 immunizers applied in the second or single dose, which corresponds to 30.32% of the population.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 133,043,816 people, which corresponds to 62.37% of the population.

Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 196,603,396 doses applied in the country.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 868,972 people, the second to 1,128,217 and the single dose to 4,801, a total of 2,001,990 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (45.26%), São Paulo (38.72%), Rio Grande do Sul (36.72%), Espírito Santo Santo (33.87%) and Santa Catarina (30.86%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (73.42%), Rio Grande do Sul (66.81%), Santa Catarina (65.61%), Distrito Federal (65.43%) and Paraná (64.65%).

This Wednesday, Brazil surpassed the United States in the percentage of vaccinated with at least one dose against Covid-19. In all, 61.96% of the Brazilian population was partially immunized, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles. Among North Americans, the total is 60.96%, according to data from “Our World in Data”, linked to the University of Oxford.

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data started to be monitored as of January 21st.

196,603,396 (84.76% of the doses distributed to the states) New data (26 states and the DF) released: AP, DF, ES, GO, PA, PE, RO, RR, RS, SC, TO, MG, MA, PB, SE, AL, PI, MT, RN, MS, CE, SP, RJ, BA, AM, PR, AC

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Thursday

AC: 1st dose – 472,649 (52.12%); 2nd dose – 201,017 (23.45%; single dose – 11,630

AL: 1st dose – 1,816,397 (53.97%); 2nd dose – 783,888 (24.91%; single dose – 54,561

AM: 1st dose – 2,336,131 (54.71%); 2nd dose – 969,659 (23.77%; single dose – 45,167

AP: 1st dose – 412,555 (47.01%); 2nd dose – 128,216 (15.73%; single dose – 9,863

BA: 1st dose – 8,722,874 (58.21%); 2nd dose – 3,795,587 (27.03%; single dose – 254,969

EC: 1st dose – 5,343,999 (57.83%); 2nd dose – 2,327,667 (26.88%; single dose – 156,142

DF: 1st dose – 2,024,486 (65.43%); 2nd dose – 825,606 (28.5%; single dose – 56,248

ES: 1st dose – 2,553,604 (62.15%); 2nd dose – 1,277,317 (33.87%; single dose – 114,042

GO: 1st dose – 4,202,719 (58.32%); 2nd dose – 1,854,672 (25.74%; single dose – 0

MA: 1st dose – 3,662,479 (51.2%); 2nd dose – 1,481,921 (22.22%; single dose – 107,716

MG: 1st dose – 13,321,718 (62.22%); 2nd dose – 5,459,446 (27.73%; single dose – 478,077

MS: 1st dose – 1,835,601 (64.65%); 2nd dose – 1,050,261 (45.26%; single dose – 234,854

MT: 1st dose – 1,992,591 (55.86%); 2nd dose – 752,479 (23.59%; single dose – 88,986

PA: 1st dose – 4,072,204 (46.4%); 2nd dose – 2,458,065 (28.01%; single dose – 0

PB: 1st dose – 2,470,676 (60.86%); 2nd dose – 940,745 (24.71%; single dose – 62,391

PE: 1st dose – 5,621,700 (58.11%); 2nd dose – 2,405,269 (26.65%; single dose – 172,991

PI: 1st dose – 1,853,911 (56.36%); 2nd dose – 752,727 (24.39%; single dose – 49,392

PR: 1st dose – 7,496,972 (64.64%); 2nd dose – 3,155,662 (29.96%; single dose – 318,671

RJ: 1st dose – 10,378,093 (59.43%); 2nd dose – 4,595,541 (28.18%; single dose – 326,490

NB: 1st dose – 2,147,903 (60.32%); 2nd dose – 906,908 (27.03%; single dose – 55,514

RO: 1st dose – 1,033,027 (56.91%); 2nd dose – 415,719 (22.9%; single dose – 0

RR: 1st dose – 270,576 (41.45%); 2nd dose – 79,900 (13.72%; single dose – 9,646

RS: 1st dose – 7,661,089 (66.81%); 2nd dose – 3,912,609 (36.72%; single dose – 298,332

SC: 1st dose – 4,814,525 (65.61%); 2nd dose – 2,264,392 (30.86%; single dose – 0

SE: 1st dose – 1,430,500 (61.17%); 2nd dose – 526,185 (24.21%; single dose – 39,952

SP: 1st dose – 34,251,230 (73.42%); 2nd dose – 16,913,700 (38.72%; single dose – 1,147,357

TO: 1st dose – 843,607 (52.48%); 2nd dose – 329,611 (22.38%; single dose – 30,037

How many doses each state received until September 2nd

AC: 953.833

AL: 3,459,550

AM: 4,699,280

AP: 831,380

BA: 16,720,858

EC: 9,505318

DF: 3,341,156

ES: 4,637,890

GO: 7,480,760

MA: 6,124,750

MG: 23,600,994

MS: 3,285,840

MT: 3,607,426

PA: 8,334,950

PB: 4,135,470

PE: 10,513.140

PI: 3,085,180

PR: 12,980,820

RJ: 18,296,626

RN: 3,928,060

RO: 1,780,398

RR: 641,208

RS: 13,740,126

SC: 8,370,020

SE: 2,368,610

SP: 55,243,626

TO: 1,604,670

Total doses: figures released by state governments.

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).