Vasco hits Walber; defender was in Cuiabá and was nominated by Lisca – 02/09/2021

Vasco hit with the second reinforcement in this transfer window. After Ecuadorian striker Jhon Sánchez, who will be presented today (2), Cruz-Maltino reached an agreement with defender Walber, 24 years old. The player, who was in Cuiabá, has the rights linked to Athletico-PR and arrives at Colina on loan until December.

Coach Lisca’s old wish, Walber arrives to give more experience to the defense, a sector that was pointed out by the coach as lacking and was one of the priorities of the board when analyzing the market. The information was initially published by “ge” and confirmed by UOL Sport.

The conversations between the parties, however, had some obstacles and the Vasco leadership adopted caution during the process. One of the first names appointed by Lisca, the defender was on loan to Cuiabá, who initially did not show any intention of releasing him due to the number of options he had in the squad.

This week, however, Dourado hired Alan Empereur, ex-Palmeiras, and the scenario changed favorably for Cruz-Maltino. From then on, the negotiations were able to advance as imagined and were carried out in a happy ending.

During the negotiations, Walber showed willingness to wear Vasco’s shirt. The defender, who defended Guarani in the last Series B of the Brazilian Championship, had already called the attention of Lisca, who indicated him while he was at América-MG, but, at the time, the conversations were not concluded.

After the victory over Ponte Preta, last Sunday, in Serie B, the coach had signaled the arrival of “two or three” players “soon”.

“All teams are qualifying and that’s what Vasco will do. We need a little more maturity. Mainly in the defensive sector. But without scorched earth, without devaluing our players. The more options, the better for the whole club, the better for the players. There are two or three that should arrive soon. The players know that Vasco has a serious board, which seeks to regularize the club. I say this to the players. We are responsible for a better Vasco tomorrow. May he be again this giant of Brazilian football,” he said.

See official note from Cuiabá:

“Cuiabá announces, on the afternoon of this Thursday (2), the departure of defender Walber from the squad that disputes the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. The athlete arrived at Dourado at the beginning of the year, on loan from Athletico-PR, and played 11 games with the Dourado shirt between Mato Grosso, Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão.

Walber’s last game for Auriverde happened last Monday, when he replaced Paulão at the end of the draw against Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, by Brasileirão.

The club thanks the athlete, who was part of the cast that won the Mato Grosso title this year, for the services provided and wishes good luck throughout his career“.