Vasco x Brasil de Pelotas: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

Vasco and Brasil de Pelotas face off this Friday, at 7 pm, in São Januário, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Series B Championship.

After three consecutive defeats, Lisca’s team recovered with a resounding victory by 2-0 over Ponte Preta, last Sunday, with goals from home silver Andrey and Caio Lopes. Brazil is second to bottom, with 14 points, and has not won since the 12th round, when they beat Vitória by 1-0, at Estádio Bento de Freitas.

Excited by the victory in the last round and by the signings of striker Jhon Sánchez, already announced, and defender Walber, Vasco arrives packed to take Brazil. Absent from the duel with Ponte for having been expelled against Operário, Morato could paint in place of Gabriel Pec, but the tendency is for the boy to continue after his good performance on Sunday. Romulo, another who returns from suspension, starts on the bench. The team must be the same that beat Macaca.

Probable lineup: Vanderlei, Léo Matos, Miranda, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Caio Lopes, Andrey and Marquinhos; Léo Jabá, Gabriel Pec and Cano.

Who is out: Michel (in recovery), Ernando (in recovery from shoulder trauma) and Sarrafiore (in last day of isolation after testing positive for Covid-19).

Hanging: Bruno Gomes and Daniel Amorim.

Brasil de Pelotas – coach: Cléber Gaucho

Brasil de Pelotas, run by coach Cléber Gaúcho, plays its last chips to remain in the B Series of the Brazilian Nationals. With the need for at least ten victories to fight to fall, the Xavante team must maintain the offensive posture it presented against Remo, at the Bento Freitas Stadium. For the match, the team will not have midfielder Rildo, loaned by Grêmio, who was sent off in the last game. In his place, Bruno Matias should return to the starting lineup.

Probable GEB: Matheus Nogueira, Vidal, Ícaro, Arthur Henrique and João Siqueira; Diego, Rômulo and Bruno Matias; Netto, Kevin and Erison.

