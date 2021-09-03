Version of the IR reform approved by the Chamber reduces tax revenue by 53.6 billion

× Playback/TV Camera/YouTube

The changes introduced by the Chamber in the reform of the Income Tax cost R$ 53.6 billion, according to the State. This is the loss of revenue between the original project submitted by the government and the last version approved on Wednesday night in a vote taken by the cash register by Arthur Lira.

“As the deputies voted without the final opinion with the changes having been filed, the vote is being called a ‘secret project’. Until last night, after the vote on the so-called highlights (suggestions for change), the final text of the project was not yet known.”

According to the calculations of economist Sergio Gobetti for the National Committee of State Secretaries of Finance (Comsefaz), the project prepared by Paulo Guedes’ team provided for an increase in the collection of approximately R$ 12 billion, while the text that came out of the Chamber has a net loss of R$ 41.1 billion for the Union, States and municipalities.

In an exclusive interview with O Antagonista yesterday, Guedes praised the performance of the president of the Chamber in approving economic reforms and celebrated the final version of the IR and dividend reform, despite several modifications in the original text.

“The most important leadership in Congress today, in advancing economic reforms, has been Arthur Lira, without any doubt.”