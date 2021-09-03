Via falls 6% on a negative day for the retail sector – Money Times

The actions of Via (VIIA3) retreated 6.13% this Thursday (02).

The low came in a negative session for retailers operating in the e-commerce. Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), which yielded 3.59%, and American (AMER3), which lost 4.04%.

Bag has a bad day

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed down this Thursday, after the Chamber of Deputies approve the reform of the Income tax, which, among other measures, establishes the taxation of dividends and ends the interest-on-equity (JCP) mechanism.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 2.28% to 116,677.08 points. The financial volume of the session totaled 29.94 billion reais.

Highlights of the project, which also reduces the income tax for companies and individuals, were still voted on this Thursday – including the reduction of taxation on profits and dividends, from 20% to 15%.The text will now be analyzed in the Senate.

For the XP Investimentos strategy team, “the end of JCP and the tax on dividends tend to be negative for companies and the capital market, which may not be enough to offset the cut in corporate taxes”.

(With Reuters)