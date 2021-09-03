Vidal counters Richarlison after Brazil’s victory: ‘Do you know this clown?’

Vidal was one of the highlights of Chile in the defeat to Brazil (Photo: CLAUDIO REYES / AFP / POOL) Brazil beat Chile 1-0 this Thursday, in Santiago, and maintained 100% success in the Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. After the match, Richarlison and Arturo Vidal exchanged provocations on social networks.

It is worth remembering that the Brazilian was not released by Everton to defend Seleo, as he would have to quarantine on his return to England.

Richarlison provoked by remembering a post by Vidal right after Brazil’s victory against the Chileans in the quarterfinals of this year’s Copa America. On the occasion, the midfielder wrote that “the two-time champion has put you on your knees. We see you in Chile, but without help (from refereeing)”.

Vidal then answered Richarlison as a photo of the attacker in which his face is covered by a clown figure, and wrote: “Who knows this clown?”

Brazil leads the Qualifiers table with 100% success. Chile, in turn, is in seventh place, with six points.

The Brazilian team returns to the field next Sunday, at 4 pm (from Brasilia), at Neo Qumica Arena, against Argentina.