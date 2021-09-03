Vidal counters Richarlison’s taunt and calls him “clown”; Brazilian responds: “felt it!” | qualifiers – south america

Midfielder Arturo Vidal, from Chile, and striker Richarlison, from Brazil, exchanged barbs on social networks after the victory of the selection by 1 to 0 , in Santiago, in a game valid for the South American qualifiers. On his Instagram account, the Chilean posted a photo of the Brazilian during the Olympic Games in Tokyo-2020, but with the face covered by a clown design.

And this clown, who knows?” — Arturo Vidal, responding to Richarlison’s provocation on social media

This Friday morning, Richarlison released a meme as a rejoinder. The image brings a dialogue between the narrator Galvão Bueno, from Globo, and the reporter Tino Marcos, who left the company in February after a 35-year trajectory.

It all started at dawn from Thursday to Friday, with the image shared by Richarlison, also on Instagram, in which the Brazilian celebrated his triumph in Santiago recalling another publication by the Chilean, prior to departure.

The steering wheel referred to the clash between the two teams for the quarterfinals of this year’s Copa America (1 to 0 for Brazil). Richarlison was unable to participate in the triple round of Qualifiers because he was not released by Everton, as well as other athletes who play in the Premier League.

Arturo Vidal left the game between Chile and Brazil complaining about a move near the final whistle. At 41 minutes into the second half, he fell in a dispute with Casemiro and asked for a penalty. The referee scored nothing.

Seventh-placed, Chile returns to the field for the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup next Sunday, at 6 pm (GMT), against Ecuador. On the same day, but at 4 pm, the Brazilian team faces Argentina.

