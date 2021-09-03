VIDEO: Elephant calf rescued in China after breaking up from herd | World

China’s wildlife authorities rescued an abandoned baby elephant in the forests of Yunnan province and treated its inflamed navel, reported state broadcaster CCTV.

The six-day-old male was found on Sunday (29th) after being left behind by his herd in Xishuangbanna, according to a Tuesday (31) CCTV report.

In June, another elephant split from the group in Yunnan after the herd traveled hundreds of kilometers out of its nature reserve near China’s border with Myanmar, a highly-reported journey that went viral on the internet.

“We use anti-inflammatory drugs to treat the infection around the umbilical cord. We measured some basic data, including your body temperature and your heart rate,” Bao Mingwei, director of the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center, told CCTV.

State television footage showed rescue agents tending the elephant before transferring it to a rescue center by truck.

Conservation efforts in Yunnan have doubled the elephant population in the last decade.

At the same time, the space available to China’s remaining native elephant community shrinks over the years as the Xishuangbanna rainforests are replaced by banana, tea or rubber plantations or used to grow profitable raw materials for the traditional chinese medicine.

VIDEO: Elephants cross part of China

Wild Elephant Takes Illegal Ride Across China-Laos Border