Video shows the moment when a nanny is attacked by her ex-boss in Salvador; victim jumped from 3rd floor to flee apartment | Bahia

The Civil Police affirms that it investigates all the cases, but cannot pass on information so as not to hinder the investigations. On Wednesday (1), the businesswoman’s lawyer announced that he left the case.

In the video, it is possible to see that Raiana Ribeiro is attacked with many slaps and punches and tugs on her hair by Melina França. The information was confirmed this Thursday afternoon (2) by the victim’s lawyer, Bruno Oliveira. [Veja mais vídeos sobre o caso no final da reportagem]

In the images, Raiana Ribeiro appears sitting on a sofa with one of Melina França’s daughters. The victim’s ex-boss arrives seconds later, orders her to hand over the child to another woman and begins the assaults.

The ex-boss even hits Raiana Ribeiro on the back with both hands, who tries to defend herself. It is also possible to hear that while hitting the nanny on the head, Melina França also asks if the victim thinks what she was doing is right, asks for respect and calls the young woman horrible.

O G1 also had access to a video in which the young woman is attacked on September 24, the day before Raiana Ribeiro jumps from the third floor of the building.

In a moment of the video, the investigated says to the nanny: “You only leave here in a coffin”.

The case took place on Wednesday morning (25). Raiana Ribeiro jumped from the third floor to escape aggression. She also said that she was held in private prison by her boss Melina Esteves França.

Before jumping, Raiana even sent an audio message asking family members for help in a messaging app. On the same day, she was discharged after being admitted to the State General Hospital (HGE). The young woman suffered a broken foot.

Raiana Ribeiro had been working as a nanny at Melina’s house for a week, taking care of her triplets daughters. Children are 1 year and 9 months old.

On Thursday afternoon (26), Melina testified for about six hours. Upon arriving at the building where she lives, after leaving the police station, she was booed by neighbors.

On Friday (27), at least four former Melina employees testified to the police and reported being victims of similar crimes.

On Sunday morning (29), a group of people gathered in front of the building where the nanny jumped from the third floor. They made a demonstration in support of the victim and asked for justice for the case.

