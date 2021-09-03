Vittia’s share jumps 17% on the day of its debut on B3 – Money Times

The action of vittia (VITT3) closed up 16.86% this Thursday (02), the company’s debut day on B3 (B3SA3), the Brazilian Stock Exchange, marking the arrival of another company from the agribusiness in the capital market.
Vittia’s common share advanced 16.86%, quoted at R$ 10.05 each
On August 31, after the market closed, Vittia fixed the value of its shares at R$ 8.60, floor of the indicative price range within its restricted share offering, aimed only at professional investors.
Vittia is a producer of fertilizers special and biological, in addition to pesticides biologics, operating on a national scale.
