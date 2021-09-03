Viviane Araújo gets emotional with a dress inspired by a Disney princess

Viviane Araújo she cried as she tried on her wedding dress. With marriage marked with William Militão for Friday (3), the famous commented, in an interview this Thursday (2) to the program Fofocalizador, on SBT, about the expectations for the moment. The dress is inspired by Ariel, from Disney’s classic The Little Mermaid, being the stylist Lucas Anderi the person responsible for the look.

“I’ve always had this dream of getting married, but I confess that, for some time now, I was kind of not believing it anymore, thinking it was over [o tempo], that was not going to happen. Here comes Guilherme in my life to change my mind. We’ve already got married civilly, and now we’re going to make this dream come true”, said the artist.

Anderi talked about Disney princess-inspired dresses during SBT’s Wedding Factory program, but he was dubious about the mermaid play. “You don’t need to show much of Ariel, there are brides who are going to get married, right? You can’t show everything!”, said the show’s stylist. “Viviane was the typical woman who said: ‘You understand the subject better, go ahead! I just want this and that, no more.’ And I followed,” Lucas said.

Viviane, for her part, showed emotion at the moment. “Wow, I cried. I cried for real, very moved. When he talks like that, I cry. I got goose bumps, goose bumps, I felt something like that”, said the dancer. Check out an excerpt from the article:

