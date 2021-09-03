Watch Dogs: Legion for free on PS4, PS5 and PC for holiday play

For pre-load available for all interested players

Good news for Brazilian players who didn’t have a holiday program yet: Ubisoft has just releasedr Watch Dogs: Legion September 3-5. The game will be available for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Store. It is now possible to pre-download, pre-load, but the game will be available from Friday.

Ubisoft Blog – Official Announcement

Ubisoft is releasing so much the Campaign mode and Multiplayer online. The game will only be available during the next weekend, and can be installed from the 3rd, next Friday, until Sunday, the 5th of September. Pre-loading can now be done in app stores: PlayStation Store, Ubisoft Store or Epic Games Store. Thus, the game will be ready to play, without having to waste time installing.

In addition to offering the game during the weekend, Ubisosft is also giving discounts for those who definitely want to purchase. For PC (via Ubisoft Store), the game can be purchased for 60% of the value in Standard, Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate versions, or 35% on Season Pass. On PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 the discount is 67% on Deluxe and Gold versions.



Promotions will be valid after the “trial” period, ie after the free weekend. Therefore, the game is not rescued forever, it will only be available during the weekend. Anyone who wants to play the free version, without having to invest, will only have from day 3 to day 5 to enjoy.

Watch Dogs: Legion is an open world action adventure game. It is developed by Ubisoft Toronto and published by Ubisoft. It is the third title in the Watch Dogs series and is available for: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia. However, the promotion is only valid on PC, PS5 and PS4.

“In Watch Dogs: Legion, London is facing its worst moment. Amid the growing unrest of a city gripped by chaos, a mysterious entity known as Zero-Day sets the secret underground resistance DedSec to be accused of carrying out coordinated bombing in several parts of London.

In this scenario, opportunistic criminals from all corners of the city take control of the place and fill the void left by the defeated rulers. As members of the DedSec Resistance, players will face sadists, mercenaries and cybercriminals, among other enemies, and will need to be ready for various situations, as well as recruit new companions in the fight for freedom in London and to unlock the secrets behind Zero-Day. “

