Watch Dogs: Legion is free to play on the weekend | Action games

Watch Dogs: Legion stands free to play (free to play, in free translation) between the 3rd and 5th of September on PC (Epic Games and Ubisoft Store) and on PSN (PS4 and PS5). Users will be able to try the game over the weekend and the download is already released as of today (2). The game takes place in a futuristic London and allows you to recruit absolutely every character available on the map for the DeadSec hacker organization.

Currently, after several upgrades, the third game in the franchise won Assassin’s Creed DLCs, La Casa de Papel, a zombie mode with Legion of the Dead and Bloodline, which brings back the character Aiden Pierce, protagonist of the original game.

During the free weekend players will be able to test the game without restrictions and later transfer their progress to the full version if they decide to buy it. In Watch Dogs: Legion, the city of London is dominated by an authoritarian force and it’s up to players to set it free. In addition to traditional hacks, recruiting becomes a big focus in this chapter.

All characters can be convinced to join the cause if the player discovers what motivates them. It is noteworthy that all bring unique abilities and quirks, and can range from unemployed to secret spies fighting with DeadSec against Albion.

Since its release the game has received several updates. Players can team up on online missions for up to four people via a multiplayer mode, and even reunite with the first game’s protagonist, Aiden Pearce, in the Bloodline expansion. For survival game enthusiasts, the game lets you take on zombies in Legion of the Dead. Crossover content with Assassin’s Creed and La Casa de Papel bring extra missions and even exclusive characters to recruit, such as Darcy from the Assassin Order.

On PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5, the game will have discounts of 67% on the Deluxe and Gold versions, at R$ 103.12 and R$ 135.91, respectively. On PC, the discount will be 60% on Standard, Deluxe, Gold and Ultimate versions, plus 25% off the Season Pass. The standard version of the game can be purchased for R$100 at the Ubisoft Store. The title is also available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, coming out for at least R$ 279.95.