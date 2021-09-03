Watch Dogs Legion will be free from 3-5 for PS4, PS5 and PC

Ubisoft announced a tasting event for Watch Dogs Legion this weekend. From Friday (3) to Sunday (5), the game can be played for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and Google Stadia.

After the period, he is paid again. Anyone who wants to continue their progress will have a significant discount. For PS4 and PS5 users, it will be 67% (in both Deluxe and Gold versions). On Google Stadia, 55% on Deluxe and 50% on Gold.

The PC is the most interesting: 60% discount on Standard, Deluxe, Gold or Ultimate, and 25% off season pass. But the purchase has to roll via Ubisoft Store.

Watch Dogs Legion is the third game in the third-person action franchise, this time set in dystopian London. The protagonist is a hacker who tries to take down a private military company that effectively controls the lives of citizens, but the great innovation of the game is that you can recruit any NPC to be part of the “legion” and help in the missions.

Check out our gameplay preview below and also our game review:

