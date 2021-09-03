“We lacked rapport”, says Tite after the victory over Chile | Brazilian Team

Coach Tite gave a press conference this Friday, the day after the Brazilian team won 1-0 over Chile, in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The coach tried to explain the strategy for the confrontation in Santiago and some of the problems faced.

– Opportunities we had, but we lacked a little coordination of movements. It lacked a little more chemistry, in a team that barely fit, that never played together, in the first and second half – said Tite.

What there is is a very big challenge of movement coordination, links, from 11 players who have never played together to adjust.” — Tite, at a press conference after the victory over Chile in Santiago

Tite explained the piece adjustments and positioning from the first to the second half against Chile. In the initial stage, Brazil showed “greater defensive solidity”, and in the final part there was “more balance, with more possession of the ball and more aggressiveness”.

Tite, Brazilian national team coach, before the game against Chile

Unlike what is expected and what usually happens, Tite did not speak to the press right after the game. This was because CBF was not authorized to exhibit its sponsors during the press conference at the Monumental Stadium in Santiago.

The Chilean Football Federation wanted the coach to speak to journalists in front of the panel with her sponsors. However, a good part of the companies are competitors of CBF’s partners, which would cause a commercial problem for the entity.

The solution found by the entity that controls the Selection was to conduct a recorded interview with Tite, with questions sent by text.

Tite celebrates with Marquinhos the victory over the Chile national team, in the qualifiers

Brazil returns to the field on Sunday, in a derby against Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, valid for the sixth round of the Qualifiers. The duel was supposed to be held in March, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Finalists of the last Copa America, the teams occupy the top positions in the Qualifiers. Brazil is the leader, with 21 points and 100% success. Argentina occupies the second place, with 15.

After the victory in Santiago, the Canadian delegation returns to Brazil this Friday afternoon, on a chartered flight.

