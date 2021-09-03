What do workers think of the new labor reform?

Creating jobs, albeit with fewer rights and guarantees, was one of the bets of the new labor reform, rejected by the Senate. Unemployed heard by UOL they say they would agree to work with fewer rights, due to the difficulties they face to support themselves today.

The provisional measure of the new reform would allow work without vacations, 13th salary and FGTS for young people between 18 and 29 years old and people over 50 years old. It would be a way to facilitate the insertion of this workforce in the market. Unions said that this would make labor relations more precarious, but business entities said that many jobs would be created.

“I think it’s absurd that people don’t even have the right to vacations. This ends up reducing their productivity,” says Thamires Campos, 24, from São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo.

“But the situation is complicated, so I would accept it as an emergency. If an opportunity came up for a CLT position, I would definitely opt for my rights,” says Thamires.

iPhone raffled on Instagram becomes a source of income

Thamires Campos, 24, is looking for a job after being fired in January 2020 Image: Personal collection

In January of last year, the young woman was fired from the position of store assistant at a large Brazilian retail chain. Two months later, in March, she was unable to look for a new job because of a knee problem, she said.

But it was also in the middle of the pandemic that the young woman ended up having a good surprise.

I won an iPhone 11 raffled on Instagram. I sold and am surviving on his installments of R$350 per month. It is with this money that I pay my health insurance and also my cell phone plan so I don’t go without internet

Thamires Campos

Recently released to work, the young woman says that it has been challenging to reenter the formal market.

“It’s not easy. I’ve sent a lot of résumé and I’ve only been called for an interview so far,” says Thamires.

Asked about the National Program for the Provision of Voluntary Social Service, which proposed not to create a work relationship, the young woman also criticizes, but says that she would accept it provisionally, since the remuneration is similar to what she has received monthly with the sale of her cell phone .

In search of a formal contract after the age of 50

Marivanda Garcia, 52, was widowed in the pandemic and is looking for her first formal job Image: Personal collection

When her partner died in April 2020, because of covid-19, Marivanda Garcia, 52, became responsible for supporting her and the two children with whom she lives in Vila Santo Antônio, on the outskirts of Fortaleza (CE).

Having a formal contract for the first time, after the age of 50, is still a dream, despite the difficulty of finding any opportunity.

“I always said that it was a dream to work with a formal contract. At the moment, all I know how to do is cleaning, working as a maid, cleaning lady”, says Marivanda.

The woman from Paraíba who has lived in the capital of Ceará for over 40 years is part of the universe of 14.4 million unemployed people, according to data from Continuous PNAD (National Household Sample Survey), in the moving quarter ended in June.

The eldest son, who is a musician, lost his job in the crisis. The teenage daughter earns a half-minimum wage scholarship through an internship in the administrative area. Marivanda receives emergency aid from the government.

Marivanda also fights in court to have the recognition of a stable union and thus get her partner’s pension, who was a municipal civil servant.

Despite dreaming of a formal contract, the housewife is also another example of who would accept a job with fewer rights, due to the difficulties she has faced in the pandemic.

“Things are difficult. With a formal contract, we have more rights, we can have INSS, such things. But, with this crisis, I would accept [uma ocupação com menos direitos], because I really need it,” says Marivanda.

Young people seek balance in their first job

Mateus Cardoso, 19, is looking for his first job in the programming area Image: Personal collection

About a month ago, Mateus Cardoso, 19, started looking for his first job. The young man, from São Felipe, in the interior of Bahia, completed high school in 2019 and, a year later, moved to the neighboring city, Cruz das Almas, to study exact and technological sciences at UFRB (Federal University of Recôncavo da Bahia).

“I’m very good at dealing with technology, computers, internet, office software and other skills. I intend to dedicate myself as much as possible to the opportunities that will be entrusted to me”, wrote the young man in a post on Linkedin, which had more than 16 thousand reactions .

To UOL, Cardoso says that he has already participated in some job interviews and is awaiting feedback from the companies. His focus, at the moment, is to be able to work with programming, which he says he learned on his own, through online courses.

Student Júlio Ed, 18, is finishing high school, but has started looking for an occupation in Franco da Rocha, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

His goal is to find a job opportunity that can be combined with the preparatory study to enter a higher education course in the field of biology.

Young people are part of the group that could benefit from the barred MP, such as Priore (First Opportunity and Reintegration into Employment Program), aimed at young people between 18 and 29 years old in search of their first job and over 55 years old without a formal contract for more of one year.

If hired through the Priore, the employee would maintain all labor rights provided for in the Constitution and the CLT, such as vacations, 13th salary, overtime pay and weekly paid rest, but would have smaller FGTS and fund fines.

“The government can create these vacancies, but let it be a choice of young people to accept. I would accept, but I would see if the working day would be good, because, without benefits, I would have to worry about other things besides work. So I would have to there is a balance,” says Cardoso.

Ed would consider a first job offer through the Priore, as some rights would be retained. “Even by lowering the percentage of the FGTS and the fine, he has more rights”, says Ed.

Requip or the National Program for the Provision of Voluntary Social Service would not be options for young people from Franco da Rocha, because the programs, in his opinion, “take away many important rights”.