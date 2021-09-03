What time is La Casa de Papel season 5 coming out on Netflix

The fifth season of La Casa de Papel arrives on Netflix at four o’clock in the morning of September 3rd. The platform releases the first part of the episodes.

There is a common confusion for subscribers to the service. Many think that shows usually arrive at midnight on the opening day.

But, as Netflix has reported before, there is a distinction. Original series and films, such as La Casa de Papel, are open at four o’clock in the morning.

On the other hand, those productions that are not original to the platform do arrive at midnight. Netflix makes it clear that delays can happen, although they are not common.

La Casa de Papel has war in the fifth season

The end of La Casa de Papel promises more than answers to mysteries. The series will end with a real war on Netflix.

“It has been more than 100 hours since the mission at the Bank of Spain began. The group of robbers managed to rescue Lisbon, but there is no reason to celebrate — quite the opposite: the moment is one of tension and mourning. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time in his life, he doesn’t have an escape plan.

When it seemed that the situation could not get any worse, an enemy much more powerful than any ever faced appears: the army. The biggest robbery in history is coming to an end — and what started as a robbery is about to turn into war,” says last season’s synopsis.

La Casa de Papel releases the first part of the fifth and final season on September 3 on Netflix.