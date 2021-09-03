what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – closed the day yesterday (02) down 2.28%, at the level of 116,677.08 points. Today (03), close to 9:40 am, the market was up 0.53% at 9:43 am, after rising 0.9% after the release of the US labor market data, which came in below expectations (see below ). The dollar also reflected employment figures for the US economy and dropped to R$5.13, but returned to R$5.1650, still a low of 0.34%.

In the US, the 100 futures rose to 0.3% after the release of the , but entered negative territory with a drop of 0.11%, while the S&P 500 also started to fall, respectively, 0.05% and 0, 03%. The , the main Brazilian ETF traded abroad, advanced 1.2% in the American pre-market.

Brazil recorded on Thursday 764 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 581,914, informed the Ministry of Health. in the country advancing to 20,830,495, added the folder.

The retreat of the Ibovespa to the level of 116,677.08 points is the result of the dismay of investors in face of the government’s defeats in Congress, the water crisis, inflation and the retreat of the economy. This is the lowest close since August 18, when the index stood at 116,642.62 points.

The market’s perception is that the government has difficulty implementing its economic agenda. On Tuesday night (01), the Chamber approved the report by deputy Celso Sabino (PSDB-PA) on the reform of the income tax, while the Senate overturned the mini-labor reform and approved the change in state-owned health plans, which can make privatizations such as the Post Office difficult.

The weather soured even more with the lower-than-expected result on industrial production in July, which came in at -1.3% at the margin, right after the announcement of a slight 0.1% retraction in the second quarter’s GDP, which had resulted in revisions on expected growth and also on inflation.

To complete the picture, yesterday afternoon, the Chamber voted the highlights of the Income Tax reform and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that he also expects “one adjustment or another” in the bill, when it is voted on in the Senate.

The fall in the Ibovespa was not greater, because the 2% rise in oil held Petrobras (SA:) shares, which even so closed the day with a 1.73% decline.

News of the day

Payroll – US job creation in August stood at 235,000, when the expectation was 750,000, as a result of the advance of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Railways – The minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Freitas, signed this Thursday, 2, at a ceremony at the Palácio do Planalto, ten requests for authorization for the construction of railways in states such as Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso and Maranhão. At the event, Freitas said that the government has already spent R$1 trillion in contracted investments, which will rescue the infrastructure.

ICMS – President Jair Bolsonaro will file a direct action of unconstitutionality (Adin) in the Supreme Court (STF) for alleged “omission” of the States in charging ICMS on fuels. Bolsonaro said that governors violate the Federal Constitution by charging ICMS proportionally.

Inflation – President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said he recognized that inflation “is complicated” in the country, as well as fuel prices are high. Bolsonaro attributed the high prices to quarantine policies to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

Income tax – Telecommunications companies criticized the content of the tax reform that deputies approved in the Chamber. In a statement, Conexis Brasil Digital, which brings together the largest operators in the country, stated that the text will result in an increase in the burden on connectivity and commit billionaire investments that will be necessary to deploy 5G in the country.

Febraban – This Thursday, Febraban maintained its support for a manifesto calling for harmony between the Powers, and sought to distance itself from the entity that represents the industries of São Paulo, Fiesp, which decided to postpone the official publication of the document.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Visit to the works of the West-East Integration Railway and signing of the concession contract; Opening Ceremony of the Installations of the Luthier and Archetier Training School of the Child Citizen Orchestra; Passage Ceremony of the Northeast Military Command.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the head of the Special Advisory on Strategic Affairs, Daniella Marques; Dispatch with the Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, Roberto Fendt; Audience with the Minister of Finance of Uruguay, Azucena Arbeleche, and the Chancellor of Uruguay, Francisco Bustillo; Meeting with the Secretary for Economic Policy, Adolfo Sachsida; Virtual event “Scoop Day”.

Campos Neto – Gives a lecture at the event “Estadão Finanças Mais 2021”; Meeting with Walter Schalka, CEO of Suzano Papel e Celulose (SA:); Meeting with representatives of Legacy Capital about their macroeconomic scenario; Meeting with representatives of Itaú Asset Management, about the macroeconomic scenario.

corporate news

Cencosud Brazil – The retail chain Cencosud Brasil registered on Wednesday, 1st, a request for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), with a primary distribution of shares.

Equatorial (SA:) – Equatorial won the auction for the concession of water and sewage services for urban areas in all 16 municipalities of Amapá, currently provided by the state-owned company Caesa, for R$ 930 million and a premium of 1,760%.

Sabesp (SA:) – The deputy governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), assesses that Sabesp’s privatization project could improve the supply of services provided, as well as bring forward the deadline for universal access to basic sanitation in the state.

RV Technology – On Wednesday, September 1st, RV Tecnologia filed a request for an initial public offering (IPO) with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), with a primary and secondary distribution of shares.

Goal (SA:) – On Wednesday, September 1st, Gol carried out the first carbon neutral flight in Brazil, taking off in Recife (PE) and landing in the Fernando de Noronha (PE) archipelago. The initiative, in partnership with the MOSS platform, provides compensation for the carbon footprint of their trips to everyone who flies on the route, neutralizing the total carbon emissions on both stretches.

Engie (SA:) – Engie informed that, with the authorization given by Aneel, the last three of the 11 wind farms in Campo Largo II came into full operation as of this date. According to company information, Campo Largo II has 361.2 MW.

Unipar (SA:) – Unipar Carbocloro intends to open a fourth factory in the country, to meet the additional demand for chlorine and derivatives that will be generated by efforts to universalize basic sanitation, according to Valor Econômico.

Enaut (SA:) – Enauta is working to reduce the carbon footprint of its production and reduce its costs, according to Valor Econômico. For this, the company seeks acquisitions that are in production phases, so that they are competitive in the midst of the energy transition.

Gerdau (SA:) – Gerdau is preparing to reduce the impacts of the water crisis on its production, according to Valor Econômico. The idea is to shift production to units less affected by energy risk, while increasing steel stocks.

Braskem (SA:) – Standard & Poor’s (S&P) raised Braskem’s global scale rating from BB+ to BBB, with a stable outlook, in a move that led the petrochemical industry to regain its investment grade, said Valor Econômico.

Being Educational (SA:) – The education group Ser Educacional announced an agreement to acquire Starline Tecnologia SA, owner of the Prova Fácil platform, entering the test management market.

United (SA:) – Unidas foresees more acquisitions in the technology area, after buying Getrak (Nexcorp), for telemetry and vehicle tracking, said Valor Econômico.