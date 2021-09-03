what we already know about Marcos Mion’s debut on Globo

Marcos Mion is the new commander of “Caldeirão” on Globo, and promises to make some changes to the network’s Saturday programming!

Check out everything we know so far about Mion’s new work.

Marcos Mion’s presentation

The debut of “Caldeirão” by Marcos Mion will be on Saturday (04), at 4:30 pm, on the Globo network.

At first, Mion will be in charge of the “Caldeirão” until December. Next year, he will present other programs on Multishow: the plans involve a reality show, a weekly program and festival broadcasts.

new name and new logo

With the entry of Marcos Mion, “Caldeirão do Huck” became just “Caldeirão”, and gained a new logo with a new color scheme: while the old one had cursive letters and a blue, orange and yellow background, the new one is in capital letters in blue, pink and neon green.

Luciano Huck in front of the “Caldeirão do Huck” logo Image: Reproduction/Globe

Marcos Mion in front of the “Caldeirão” logo Image: Reproduction/Globe

smile resumption

Marcos Mion says that one of his goals is to help Brazilians “return to smile”: “People can expect fun, laughter, joy, high spirits, which I like to do. We came from a very painful period, of suffering. A conceptual objective of the program is to be part of this moment of resuming the smile”.

His predecessor, Luciano Huck, agrees that this is a good direction to go: “Saturday is a day of fun, Chacrinha thing. Get-together before us, which was for fun”.

new frames

“Caldeirão” will keep some paintings from the time of Luciano Huck, “reform” others and present new paintings.

The “Has or Doesn’t Have”, for example, will continue on the program, but with a difference: now they will be famous participating with their families! A novelty is the musical dispute “Sobe o Som”, in which famous duos will have to guess hits by listening only to excerpts of the song. The painting will have a fixed band with none other than Lucio Mauro Filho, the Tuco from “A Grande Família”.

Mion has also said that “Caldeirão” will have a painting inspired by one of his works on MTV, “The Worst Clips of the World”:

It will be called ‘That a Globo shows’. It’s a retelling of a painting I invented when I was 19 and presented on MTV, where I analyzed clips. It has always been a dream to do this with the entire TV Globo collection. Think of a happy child! Marcos Mion in an interview with “Fantástico”

Special participations

The debut of “Caldeirão” will star: Juliana Paes and Paulo Vieira will inaugurate the new version of “Tem ou Não Tem”, and will take family and friends with them to compete for the R$ 30,000 prize. The painting “Sobe o Som” will feature Tiago Leifert, Larissa Manoela, Ana Furtado and Ramon Amorim.

Tiago Leifert said that his back hurt after recording his participation in the program: “Today I woke up with my back hurting a lot, blown up. But I had a commitment, to record ‘Caldeirola’. And I went. And man, I’ll tell you, It was really cool, the program was very good, I loved doing it. I had a lot of fun, despite the pain, I did things with my column that you’ll see on Saturday”.