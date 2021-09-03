WhatsApp Pay has low adherence among Brazilians

Launched in Brazil in May, WhatsApp Pay has a low adhesion in the national market so far. Only 7% of messenger users in the country registered a debit card to activate the service, according to the survey “Messaging in Brazil”, carried out by Mobile Time/Opinion Box.

Released this Wednesday (1st), the survey shows that adherence to the WhatsApp payment functionality is greater among men and younger people. From 16 to 29 years old, 9% of users have activated the feature, while 5% of people aged 50 and over transfer via the platform.

Interestingly, the vast majority (70%) said they knew about the possibility of making payments through the messaging app, but so far they have not registered. On the other hand, 23% are unaware of the feature, even with the intense advertising campaign to publicize the novelty.

Most people know the function, but don’t use it yet.Source: Mobile Time/Reproduction

It is important to highlight that, at the moment, transactions are only possible via debit cards issued by partner banks. Credit card use still needs to be authorized by the Central Bank, a limitation that may also help explain the low adherence.

disinterest and distrust

Regarding the reasons for not using the service, 50% of respondents said they have a debit card, but did not show interest in joining the new feature. For 33%, the main reason is distrust in relation to the security of the data that needs to be entered.

Another 6% said they did not have any debit card to register with the tool, thus being prevented from using it, the same percentage of those who claimed other reasons. The report also pointed out that 5% of people do not use the function because they do not have card from partner banks.

Held between the 14th and 22nd of July, the survey interviewed 2,038 Brazilians who have a smartphone, with a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points and 95% confidence level. The full survey is available here.