WhatsApp releases function to transfer conversations from Android to iOS | Social networks

To make the transfer, the phone must be a Samsung Android 10 or higher factory reset, with version 3.7.22.1 or higher of the Samsung Smart Switch app installed on the system. In addition, you must have a USB-C cable with lightning input on hand and also use the same phone number on both smartphones. It is worth mentioning that the WhatsApp version downloaded on the iPhone must be 2.21.160.17 or higher, and the Android version must be from 2.21.16.20.

First, to start the migration from iOS to Android, you must turn on your Samsung phone and connect it to the iPhone via cable. Then follow the Samsung Smart Switch instructions. The app will show a QR Code, which must be read by the iPhone camera. Press “Start” and wait for the process to complete. Then open WhatsApp on your Android device, log in using the same number you used on your old smartphone, then press “Import”.