Where does Cardano (ADA) go after breaking $3; technical analysis

Cardano (ADA) broke $3 on the morning of Thursday (2), reaching a new all-time high. The price hike goes hand in hand with the anticipation of the Alonzo fork on September 12th. Sponsored

Sponsored

Meanwhile, Cardano’s market capitalization reached $99 billion on the same day. This solidifies cryptocurrency’s third-place position in the capitalization ranking, behind only Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

ADA breaks $3

Cardano has grown from a low of $1.02 on July 20 (orange circle). On August 23, the ADA set a new historic high of $2.97 (red line). The price then dropped, validating the previous high of $2.47 from the 16th of May as support (green area).

Sponsored

Sponsored

The correction was minimal as it only hit the 0.236 Fib retracement. The ADA then spawned a bullish wrap sail that consolidated for a few days to start another push in the early hours of the morning. The ADA has broken the $3 barrier and continues to rally.

Source: TradingView

Technical indicators are bullish and support a continuation of the rising trend. The RSI fell below its 70 line during the consolidation period but is currently back in bullish territory. In addition, the indicator has generated a hidden bullish divergence (blue line).

The MACD is rising again and is close to generating a green boost bar. The Stochastic Oscillator has been in bullish territory since the beginning of August and confirms the strength of the growth movement.

Source: TradingView

future movement

In a tweet yesterday, the cryptocurrency trader @cryptoskini published a short-term ADA chart that includes the formation of an ascending triangle. This pattern increases the likelihood of a boom scenario, especially when it occurs during an uptrend.

According to the chart, the target for this pattern is the $3.60 area. In this post, the ADA has already gone out of the box and is already growing.

The ADA’s four-hour chart does indeed show that it is following an upward support line that goes back to the August 10th momentum. The bullish targets are the $3.38 and $3.95 areas. These targets are met using the external Fib retracement levels of 1.618 and 2 for the entire May to July 2021 downside move.

Source: TradingView

Cardano is already worth $99 billion

The price rise is a consequence of Cardano’s growing market capitalization. According to data from CoinGecko, the value of the project briefly reached a record US$ 99 billion. With this, Cardano consolidates its place on the podium of the largest cryptocurrencies, behind only Bitcoin (US$ 942 billion) and Ethereum ( US$441 billion).

Source: CoinGecko

The increase in the price of the ADA coincides with the anticipation of the hard fork Alonzo, which is due to be released on September 12th. In a recent vlog, Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson said “everything’s green and ready, we’re on schedule.”

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and for general information purposes only. Any action that the reader takes based on the information contained on our website is at his own risk and expense.