which movie will be shown on TV Globo on Thursday, 02/09

An American film will be shown at the Session of the Afternoon today, Thursday, September 2 (02/09), at 3 pm (GMT), on TV Globo. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, “Welcome to life” is a feature film drama.

Sam has a family relationship complicated. After his father’s death, he discovers that his entire inheritance has been left to Josh Davis, the troubled son of a woman named Frankie.

Sam decides to approach Frankie and Josh, without revealing their possible relationship. They soon develop a relationship that will change their lives forever.

Released in 2012, the film stars Elizabeth Banks, Barbara Eve Harris, Chris Pine, Jon Favreau, Michelle Pfeiffer and Olivia Wilde in the cast.

When: today, thursday, september 2nd (02/09), at 3 pm

Where: on TV Globo’s open channel

