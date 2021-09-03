WHO warns that Africa is close to missing anti-covid vaccination target

Eight out of ten countries in Africa may miss the global target of vaccinating 10% of the most vulnerable groups against covid-19 by the end of September, warned the WHO on Thursday (2).

Data compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that nine African countries, including South Africa, Morocco and Tunisia, have already achieved this goal; that another three are on the right path and that two “can achieve it if they increase the rate of vaccination”.

However, 42 of the 54 countries in Africa may not succeed “if the current pace of vaccine and vaccination delivery remains the same”.

“The backlog of vaccines has caused delays in Africa and we urgently need more vaccines,” said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, in a weekly press briefing.

She added that as “new doses arrive, African countries must increase their efforts.”

About 21 million doses of vaccine arrived in Africa in August through the Covax mechanism, which aims to provide vaccines to the poorest countries, according to the WHO. Value equivalent to that received in the previous four months.

According to WHO, the number of covid-19 cases decreases slightly in Africa, but remains “very high”.