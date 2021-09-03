Widow of MC Kevin, Deolane is criticized for using cropped when advocating in audience

Always generating controversy on social networks, the lawyer Deolane Calf, widow of MC Kevin, this time, is being detonated by some netizens after having participated in an audience wearing cropped (a type of blouse that leaves the belly showing) under a toga.

“Deolane didn’t have a cropped audience, right? I’m hearing the Code of Ethics screams for lack of awareness,” wrote a law student on Twitter. “I’m dying with Deolane cropped in an audience,” reacted another follower on the microblog.

Without mincing words, Deolane insisted on rebutting the criticism through Stories on Instagram: “An independent woman bothers a lot of people. A woman who doesn’t care about any **** bothers much more. Then, guys, they’re canceling me because I wore a cropped under my gown”, she began.

“The office is mine. The client is mine. The judge did not complain. And I was wearing a gown on top. Imagine if it was just cropped? You don’t help me, right? One kiss for those who love me and two for those who hate me”, he concluded.

