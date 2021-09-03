Willian meets the Corinthians squad and takes physical tests at CT Joaquim Grava; see photos | corinthians

Corinthians got a boost in training this Thursday, at CT Joaquim Grava. Attacking midfielder Willian, 33 years old, did his first physical activity (running) on ​​the field since his return and had the first few minutes alongside the Alvinegro squad.

Willian is regularized by Timão at the BID and has no injury restrictions or physical problems to make his debut, but he should be put on the field little by little, as he has been with Renato Augusto. The midfielder will wear the Corinthians 10 shirt. He used the farm for physical tests (check the photos).

Already the midfielder Adson continued out of activities and will hardly be related to the teaser game. He suffered a trauma in a match against Athletico, on August 21st, and this Thursday he did exercises on the lawn with the physiotherapist Caio Mello.

Willian at Corinthians training at CT Joaquim Grava — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag.Corinthians

A likely starting team has: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Giuliano, Renato Augusto (Luan) and Roni; Job

Corinthians returns to the field this Tuesday, to face Juventude, at 9:30 pm, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão has been undefeated for four games, the last three with victory.











