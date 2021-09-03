Willian regularized at the IDB and could make his debut for Corinthians against Juventude

Midfielder Willian is already available to coach Sylvinho and can make his debut for Corinthians on Tuesday, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. He was regularized at the IDB of the Brazilian Football Confederation this Thursday, shortly before the training of the professional team.

The point guard is the sixth contracted player to join the BID, completing the coach’s reinforcement list. In addition to Giuliano and Renato Augusto, who have already made their debut, goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, full-back João Pedro and forward Róger Guedes are waiting for their first chance.

The bond signed by Willian with Corinthians is valid until December 31, 2023. In other words, the contract lasts for two and a half years, which, curiously, is the same period that the current administration of Duilio Monteiro Alves will follow as president of the club. He will be the Corinthians 10 shirt.

In a video released by CorinthiansTV, Willian declared himself to Corinthians. Upon arriving at Parque São Jorge, the Corinthians fan recalled his time in the youth categories and, once again, expressed his happiness at returning.

“A lot, a lot (happiness to be back). This is… this is my house, right. I am very happy to be back. The base was concentrated, housed here, under the bleachers, the gym and the stadium,” he recalled.

Timão’s shirt 10 was vacant since April this year, when Cazares was released by the club to join Fluminense. The Ecuadorian was considered one of the most technical names in the Corinthians squad and, in 27 matches played, he scored two goals and distributed another five assists.

