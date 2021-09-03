Windows 11 gets new updates on Beta and Dev channels

With release confirmed for the 5th of October, Windows 11 won this Thursday (2) two more new updates in its test version, which arrive separately for the Beta and Dev channels. In the first case, the build 22000.176 brings only minor fixes and improvements.

One of the highlights of this cumulative update is the fix for a bug that caused errors on computers with connected Bluetooth LE devices after the device returned from hibernation or when connectivity was turned off. According to Microsoft, Insider program participants who install the build will no longer have the problem.

The flaw that arose when capturing photos using certain USB-connected cameras has also ceased to exist, according to the company. Microsoft Teams was another tool contemplated with fixes, bringing back the ring signal when making a successful call.

The taskbar has gained some improvements.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

In the Microsoft Store, errors were fixed in the installation button for apps and games that did not work in certain scenarios, and the absence of evaluation options on some PCs. The store also gained improvements such as the new library interface, with more navigation simple, and different look on the home page, which had already arrived at Devs.

News for Channel Dev

In the update aimed at users of the Dev version, subject to greater instability and the presence of bugs, as the giant from Redmond warned earlier, there are a number of new features and improvements. However, the long-awaited support for Android apps has yet to arrive.

Among the highlights of Windows 11 Insider Preview build 22449 is a new ring-shaped progressive animation, which replaces the old animated circle of dots when loading the OS. The company has revealed that it will move into other areas of the software soon, not being restricted to the startup screen.

New startup screen animation.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

Easier access to Bluetooth settings and a revamped notification center design, making app names more visible, are some of the other improvements. Regarding fixes, the company also cites having fixed old bugs in the taskbar and in the file explorer.