With a shortage of workers, McDonald’s hires teenagers in the US

Difficulty in filling vacancies is ‘unprecedented’, said the person in charge of the cafeteria

A McDonald’s store in Oregon is calling on 14- and 15-year-olds to apply for restaurant jobs amid a shortage of workers in the United States.

The cafeteria in the city of Medford put a banner outside two weeks ago asking teens to register, which is in line with local labor law.

This occurs at a time when networks of fast food and other establishments in the United States are struggling to fill vacancies.

Heather Kennedy, operator of the Medford restaurant, told Business Insider that this staff shortage is “unprecedented” in her family’s 40-year history of McDonald’s franchises.