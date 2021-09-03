With Everton Ribeiro’s goal, Brazil beat Chile and keep 100% in the qualifiers

This Thursday, the Brazil defeated Chile 1-0, at the National Stadium in Santiago, in a game valid for the ninth round of the World Cup qualifiers. With a goal scored by Everton Ribeiro, who came off the bench at halftime, the Seleção maintained 100% use in qualifying.

The first half was of little emotion in the Chilean capital. Brazil had an excessively conservative posture, scoring in their field and betting only on counterattacks. Neymar and Casemiro squandered opportunities on quick transitions, while Weverton worked twice on the same move back.

Tite promoted the entries of Gerson and Everton Ribeiro at half-time, and the Seleção returned more offensively and occupying the attacking field more. On minute 18, Everton Ribeiro scored the only goal of the game, taking advantage of Neymar’s kick rebound. Secured defensively, the team held the advantage without fright until the end.

With the result, Brazil reached 21 points, in the isolated lead. Next Sunday, the team will face Argentina at the Neo Química Arena. Then, the team faces Peru, on Thursday of next week, at 9:30 pm, at Arena Pernambuco. Meanwhile, Chile parked in the six points, in seventh position.

The game – The first half was very tight in Santiago. Chile had possession of the ball, trying to build with short passes, while Brazil stayed posted and looking to recover the ball to accelerate on the counterattack. On the first good occasion, Gabigol drove down the right and rolled to Neymar at the edge of the area, and the shirt 10 finished way over the crossbar.

Chile responded and put Weverton to work. Vidal took a strong free kick, and the Palmeiras goalkeeper swung into the middle of the area. On the rebound, Vargas headed in, and Weverton saved again. Then Morales scored for Chile, but the offside was marked at the origin of the play, nullifying the goal.

In the last chance of the initial stage, the Brazilian team came out on a new counterattack, this time with Vinicius Jr leading. Casemiro received it on the right and submitted it to a calm defense by Bravo.

Second time

For the final stage, Tite promoted two substitutions. Gerson and Everton Ribeiro took the place of Bruno Guimarães and Vinicius Jr. In addition to the changes, the Seleção returned with a more offensive posture, marking the Chileans higher and having more the ball.

At 18 minutes, Brazil managed to open the scoring in Santiago. Danilo carried the ball from the inside and triggered Everton Ribeiro, which left Neymar in the face of goal. The ace wasted, but the Flamengo midfielder showed opportunism on the rebound and sent it to the back of the net.

As much as it has not created opportunities to expand the score, Brazil proved to be safe until the end of the game, scoring efficiently, without suffering any scares.

DATASHEET:

CHILE 0 X 1 BRAZIL

Local: Santiago Monumental Stadium, Santiago (Chile)

Date: September 2, 2021, Thursday

Hour: 22h (from Brasilia)

Referee: Diego Haro (PER)

Assistants: Jonny Bossio (PER) and Jesus Sanchez (PER)

VAR: Victor Carrillo (PER)

yellow cards: Pulgar, Morales, Maripán (Chile); Bruno Guimarães, Marquinhos, Neymar (Brazil)

GOAL:

Brazil: Everton Ribeiro (18 minutes of the 2nd half)

CHILE: Angry; Maripán, Medel, Paulo Díaz (Palacios); Isla, Vidal, Pulgar, Aránguiz (Valdés), Mena; Vargas and Morales

Technician: Martin Lasarte

BRAZIL: Weverton; Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães (Gerson), Lucas Paquetá; Neymar, Vinícius Jr (Everton Ribeiro) and Gabigol (Matheus Cunha)

Technician: tit

