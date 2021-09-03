With millionaire gloves to pay for Rafael, Botafogo wants to increase the number of supporters | firefight

In the effort to hire Rafael, Botafogo bets on the entry of new money to ensure a reinforcement that would normally be out of the club’s financial reality. The board puts the chips on the evolution of the commercial and marketing department to help fund the new hire.

In the first conversations, Rafael and the businessmen put on the table a possible salary for Botafogo to pay, but they included a request for gloves that the club still doesn’t know where to take, as the newspaper Lance! first reported.

Rafael spent five years in French football — Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

In internal math, adding 5,000 or a few more subscribers to the new Shirt 7 could close the bill, GE found. The club is trying to postpone this award to 2022, in an attempt to get enough resources.

This is the account that hasn’t closed in the first contacts with the player. So much so that CEO Jorge Braga showed concern about a possible imbalance in finances. Therefore, the focus is on generating new income and on the projection with the hiring of the right-back, who mobilized the fans on social networks. Official stores, especially online, are also seen as an interesting source.

Increasing revenue from the commercial department is the priority, but the club does not rule out having other investors. In the negotiation by Chay, for example, the board had the help of former president Carlos Augusto Montenegro to pay the amount requested by Portuguesa-RJ.

The possible arrival of Rafael, who is from Botafogo, has stirred up Alvinegra fans since Wednesday, when the player himself went to social networks and revealed the chance to return. The deal is not closed yet, but it is moving fast through the excitement on both sides.