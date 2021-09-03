With public signaling back, Arena do Grêmio announces measures to receive fans | Guild

While the Guild awaits a unified decision by the CBF on the return of public in Brazilian stadiums, the Arena management company is already preparing to comply with the sanitary protocols as soon as there is permission at the national level.

The government of Rio Grande do Sul announced on Wednesday that it will allow access to 2.5 thousand people per game from the publication of the measure in the Official Gazette of the State. The Tricolor, however, is still waiting for the approval of the highest governing body of Brazilian football to receive its fans.

According to a note signed by Arena Paulo Rossi’s operations director, the Grêmio stadium manager began the process of sanitizing all areas that will be used on match days with the public. Gel alcohol totems will also be spread for hand hygiene.

– Based on the definition of protocols by the organizing entities of the championships and local authorities, an operational plan will be set up for the game, defining issues such as occupation, ticket sales and access control – Rossi says.

1 of 1 Arena has not been public since March 2020 — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Arena has not received an audience since March 2020 — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

Another measure to be implemented is the format for purchasing products in Arena bars through cell phones. Thus, it is understood that queues and crowds will be avoided in the stadium corridors. Despite all the precautions, the management company emphasizes that it will wait for the publication of the protocols from the official authorities to adapt to the moment.

– We are preparing for this moment since the end of last year. We also miss seeing the Arena with fans again. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Arena do Grêmio studies, tests and evaluates protocols in order to receive in the best possible way our fans who are eager to be able to live this experience again – concludes Rossi.