With two from Lukaku, Belgium thrashes Estonia; Spain loses and Germany wins

This Thursday afternoon (2), the European teams took to the field to complete the fourth round of qualifiers for the world Cup. Even away from home, the Belgium had the brilliance of striker Lukaku to beat Estonia by 5-2 and continues in the lead of group E.

Surprisingly, Kait opened the scoreboard after 2 minutes and put Estonia in front of the scoreboard. However, Belgium pressed and soon achieved the comeback. At 22, midfielder Hans Vanaken tied the match. Then, at 29, center forward Lukaku put the visitors in front of the marker.

After the break, the attacker’s Chelsea, who returns to play for the Premier League on saturday september 11 against the Aston Villa, with live broadcast by ESPN on Star+, scored again at 7 in the second half. Midfielder Witsel scored Belgium’s fourth goal in the 20th minute and Foket the fifth in the 31st minute.

With the victory, the Red Devils reach 10 points and continue to lead in group E. On the other hand, Estonia suffers their fourth defeat in four games in the qualifiers and is in the bottom of the bracket with no points.

Spain is defeated

In a duel for the leadership of group B, the Sweden received the Spain and, in turn, achieved an important victory in the competition. Carlos Soler opened the scoring for the Spanish team just four minutes into the first stage. However, in the next minute, Isak managed to tie the game. In the second half, at 12, Claesson scored the turning point for the Swedish team.

With the victory, Sweden took the lead in Group B of the European qualifiers with nine points from three games. Spain occupies fell to second place, with seven points from four matches.

Germany wins

The German team visited Liechtenstein and achieved an important victory away from home. With goals from Timo Werner and Leroy Sané, the team coached by Hansi Flick won 2-0.





With the triumph, the Germany reached nine points and occupies the second place in group J, only behind leader Armenia, which has 10 points. Meanwhile, Liechtenstein remains out of points and occupies the last place in the bracket.