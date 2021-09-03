Woman and baby have burnt bodies after trying to cook with alcohol

A woman had her body 90% burnt after trying to cook using fuel alcohol in Osasco, in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo. According to the Fire Department, in addition to her, a baby, 7 months old, was also injured with 50% of his body burned.

To “Brasil Urgente”, the owner of the property where the woman lives informed that she chose to use alcohol in the kitchen because she does not have the money to buy a gas cylinder. “She had no money to buy gas. I saw her doing this a couple of days ago,” commented the woman, identified only as Monica. “She was making food and a bottle for the baby. And then it exploded.”

According to the Fire Department, the mother will be taken to the Emergency Room of the General Hospital Vila Penteado and the baby to the Hospital das Clínicas.

Today, the president of the Brazilian Association of LPG Dealers (Asmirg), Alexandre Borjaili confirmed that cooking gas is already costing 7% more for consumers due to an adjustment made by the product distributors.

According to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the average price of a 13 Kg LPG cylinder between August 22 and 28 was R$ 93.65, and in some locations the product arrives costing R$ 130.00.

*With information from Estadão Content