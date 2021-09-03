Woman fakes Covid’s ‘vaccine passport’ and ends up being discovered for wrong immunizing name

24-year-old American Chloe Mrozak was unmasked after misspelling the name of the alleged immunizer she had received on her Covid-19 vaccine passport.

Mrozak is accused of claiming that she received a dose of “Maderna” (instead of Moderna, the correct name of the immunizer) on a fake card to travel to Hawaii, in the United States.

A resident of Illinois, United States, Chloe even flew a Southwest plane to Oahu, Hawaii. During the trip, she carried a vaccination document showing that she had received her immunization in Delaware.

Upon arriving in Oahu, the American gave the Holiday Inn Express in Waikiki as her lodging address, but authorities discovered that there was no reservation in Chloe’s name.

After some searches, Mrozak was detained by the local police. The American’s medical records were analyzed and it was found that Chloe had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

If convicted, the American could pay a fine of R$ 25,000 and be sentenced to up to one year in prison.

