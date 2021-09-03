Xhaka does not take vaccine, tests positive and embezzles Switzerland | qualifiers – europe

The Swiss football federation (SFV) confirmed on Thursday why Granit Xhaka, captain of the team, was embezzled in the previous day’s friendly against Greece. Arsenal midfielder tested positive for coronavirus , after rejecting the chance to be vaccinated.

Xhaka developed symptoms of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning and was immediately placed in isolation. A first quick test was negative, but the PCR test performed at night was positive.. He underwent further analysis this Thursday, which had the same outcome.

– Basel doctors did not order more measures for the team because the other players in the national team were vaccinated or with high antibodies. A member of the technical committee had to be quarantined,” explained the Swiss federation.

The SFV communication department also reported that Xhaka did not get the vaccine, despite the recommendation of the entity itself to all 1400 football clubs in the country and its 300,000 members.

In addition to the embezzlement on Wednesday against Greece, the midfielder is also out of Sunday’s commitment against Italy, by 2022 World Cup European qualifiers. The two teams compete for the leadership of Group C.

As he was sent off in the 5-0 loss to Manchester City, in the last round of the Premier League, Xhaka is already out of Arsenal’s next Premier League commitment, on September 11, against Norwich.

