00Nation applies rematch against Fnatic and secures a spot in the Blast Nordic Masters playoffs: Fall 2021 | DRAFT5

THE 00Nation secured a place in the playoffs of the Blast Nordic Masters: Fall 2021, competition that distributes a place in the BLAST Fall Showdown. Vito’s “kNgV” Giuseppe applied the rematch against the Fnatic this Saturday afternoon (8).
The clash again took place on MD1, but Mirage was the chosen map to host the game. The Brazilian team was vastly superior in the first half of the game, controlling Fnatic’s defensive actions and heavily exploiting the gaps in bombsite A to add 11 points.
After reversing sides, 00Nation won the pistol round of the second half and converted the forced one to open 14-4 on the scoreboard. The Swedish team looked for a big reaction and scared the Brazilians by adding 12 points, but 00Nation guaranteed the victory in 16 to 12. Highlights for Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles, who led the statistics of the match.
Now the 00Nation returns to play for Blast Nordic Masters on Sunday (5), from 7 am, Brasília time, against the Dignitas. For more details, visit the tournament page on DRAFT5.
00Nation vs. Fnatic
1:15 pm: Fnatic outlines a reaction, adds 12 points, but guarantees the victory by 16 to 12. Brazilians return to play on Sunday (5) looking for one of the spots in the BLAST Fall Showdown.
12:46 pm: 00Nation passes the car on the Mirage’s offensive side and ends the first half winning 11-4.
12:15: The rematch between Fnatic and 00Nation will take place at Mirage. The Brazilians banned Overpass, Nuke and Vertigo, while the Swedes dropped Ancient, Dust2 and Inferno.
00Nation vs. Lyngby Vikings
11:45: 00Nation wins by WO to Lyngby Vikings and will face Fnatic looking for a place in the tournament playoffs
9:23 am: The Brazilian team does not play a good defensive side at Nuke and loses 16-9 in the competition’s debut.
9:01 am: End of the first half. After Fnatic started the game better and opened 8-2 on the scoreboard, 00Nation rehabilitated itself in the game, slotting in six Terrorist points. Now, Brazilians go to the more favorable side of the map
8:26 am: The contest map will be Nuke. 00Nation banned Overpass, Vertigo and Inferno. Fnatic, in turn, took out Ancient, Dust2 and Mirage.
8:00 am: The winner will face the Copenhagen Flames winning a place in the tournament playoffs, while the loser plays his life in competition against the Lyngby Vikings.
7:55 am: Remembering that all Group B games take place this Saturday (4), that is, Brazilians will play at least two MD1 games today.
7:50 am: There are 50 minutes to start the 00Nation game, scheduled for 8:30 am, Brasília time.