10 tech news to get you started for the day (09/03)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (02). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. New subscription to Mercado Livre brings Star+ and Disney+ for free. In addition to free access to streaming services, the subscription, starting at R$13.90, includes a discount on shipping and more benefits.

2. Instagram is experiencing global instability this Thursday (2). Apparently, the instability affected network users around the world.

3. ‘Pharaoh of bitcoins’ transferred R$ 72.3 million to the church. In a single transaction in July 2021, the “Pharaoh of Bitcoins” deposited R$15 million in the Universal Church account.

4. Buser: new PL may make the ‘Uber dos buses’ unfeasible. The Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais approved the project that proposes new rules for road transport in the state, in addition to prohibiting bus applications.

5. PS5: Sony will host PlayStation Showcase on September 9th. Sony’s live stream will feature future PS5 releases but will not have information on the new PlayStation VR.

6. Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings: where to watch the new Marvel movie? Shang-Chi ea Lenda dos Ten Rings, feature film with the first Asian hero of the MCU, premieres this Thursday (2) in Brazil.

7. WhatsApp launches iPhone conversation transfer to Android. For now, only Samsung devices will be able to receive WhatsApp conversation history from an iOS smartphone.

8. Sun-like stars cannibalize planets, study indicates. Calm down, the Sun must not swallow the Earth; but similar stars have done something similar.

9. Unsolved Mysteries: Netflix renews series for Season 3. The 3rd season of Unsolved Mysteries is expected to debut in the middle of next year.

10. Why did you get the idea that dinosaurs existed in space? An 1895 publication took popular fascination to another level.