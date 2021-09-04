14- and 9-year-old brothers earn US$30,000 a month with cryptocurrencies

After appearing in the series “Make It” on the American TV network CNBC, the 14-year-old Ishaan Thakur brothers and their 9-year-old sister, Aanya, have become celebrities. In search of an activity to spend the summer during the pandemic, they decided to dedicate themselves to cryptocurrency mining and today they are earning US$ 30,000 (about R$ 156,000) a month.

“We started because we wanted to learn something new about technology, and also earn some money in the meantime,” said Ishaan on the show. He explained that they currently mine three digital currencies: Bitcoin and two other alternative currencies (altcoins), Ethereum and Ravencoin.

Like any enterprise, mining is hard work. Residents of Frisco, USA, the brothers had to start from scratch, learning to mine, which Ishaan likens to hunting for gold and diamonds. Only, “instead of using shovels, you use computers”. What he didn’t say was that validating transactions on the blockchain involves solving very difficult “puzzles”.

The Success Story of Texas’ Young Miners

Source: CNBC/Manish Raj/ReproductionSource: CNBC/Manish Raj

Ishaan and Aanya’s deal officially began on April 30, when their father, Manish Raj, helped register the miner, called Flifer Technologies. But the story started much earlier, when, after watching several videos on YouTube, Ishaan decided to make a sacrifice: give up his Alienware gaming computer and use the graphics card to start mining Ethereum.

After earning US$ 3 (R$ 16) on the first day, Ishaan and Aanya asked their father for a loan and added more chips to their machine, starting to earn R$ 1 thousand (R$ 5.2 thousand) in the first month of operation. At the end of July, the billing allowed for the purchase of Antminers and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti video cards, which also made it possible to mine bitcoin and ravencoin, considered “ideal”, according to Raj.