18-year-old boxer dies after being knocked out in fight

A boxing match ended tragically. Mexican boxer Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, known as “La Chiquitaboom”, died after being knocked out by Canadian Marie Pier Houle.

The fight took place last Saturday (28), at the GVM Gala Internacional, in Montreal, Canada. Jeanette, who was just 18 years old, suffered a seizure after being knocked out. She was taken to hospital and hospitalized for five days, but she didn’t resist.

The beaucoup is the question of the knock-out I went up by Jeanette Zacarias Zapata in mai dernier au Mexique, more à ma connaissance, personne n’avait encore vu les images : pic.twitter.com/E9t2jWqlj5 — Francis Paquin (@FPaquinRDS) August 31, 2021

According to the organizers of the tournament, the boxer was placed in an induced coma to avoid neurological damage. On Thursday night (2), Yvon Michel, the fight’s promoter, confirmed the athlete’s death.

“It is with great sadness and torment that we learn, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 pm,” wrote Yvon Michel.

Jeanette’s opponent, Marie Houle used social media to lament the accident.

“Boxing brings many risks and dangers. This is our job, our passion. Never, forever, the intention of seriously injuring an opponent was part of my plans,” he lamented.