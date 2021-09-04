505 Games admits it didn’t offer the Control upgrade in the best way

Facebook

The president of 505 Games admitted that the upgrade system for Control it was not well offered. In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz (via VGC), Neil Ralley stated that the upgrade process could have been done better.

Players were only entitled to a free upgrade to the next generation version of Control if they bought the $39.99 Ultimate edition.

Remedy confirmed at the time that “the free upgrade path for Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 is only available for Control Ultimate Edition”, meaning that those who previously purchased the game were not eligible.

“Each generation-to-generation transition creates challenges for both development and publishing,” Ralley told GI.biz. “The Smart Delivery option, if I can use that term to generalize, was something we hadn’t faced before as an industry. They were the correct decisions at the time, but they created these blockers”, he comments.

“We weren’t able to go back and reorganize the way we were developing the Ultimate Edition so that there was a sensible and fair way to do Smart Delivery. We learned a lot from this. Do we as publishers handle it the best way and communicate it the best way to the public? Maybe not. But we did our best to satisfy consumers”, he laments.

“Going forward, we can do this in a much better way and you’ll see that in the next examples we have with ghostrunner at the end of September and Assetto Corsa at the beginning of 2022. I am very confident that we will deal with this in a much better way”, he concludes.