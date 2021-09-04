7 seven seater cars to consider if you have a large family – 03/09/2021

Anyone with two or more children knows that a five-seater car is not always enough. Especially if they still use the famous car seats and you need the support of a nanny or another family member. I’ve already talked in this column about compact SUVs with more room to carry two kids and an adult in the back seat, but there are situations that only a seven-seater car can solve.

Last week, Jeep launched a seven-seat SUV based on the Compass, the Commander. But it’s not the only option for those who need the extra seats. I separated seven interesting alternatives for those looking for a model in the segment.

Chaoa Chery Tiggo 8

Tiggo 8 has generous equipment list Image: Disclosure

The Tiggo 8 is Caoa Chery’s seven-seat bet. Starting at R$ 187,890.00, it offers a good mechanical set (1.6 turbo engine with 187 hp and 28 kgfm of torque with seven-speed automatic transmission and double clutch) and a very generous equipment list.

Among the technologies it offers, blind spot monitor, slope assistant, 360º camera, induction charger, dual zone air conditioning, among others. There are comfort features such as electrically adjustable front seats, electrically open trunk and remote engine start for remote temperature adjustment.

Chevrolet Spin

Spin is the cheapest option on the list Image: Photo: Chevrolet | Disclosure

Chevrolet Spin is the cheapest seven-seat option available on the market. Ideal for families with small children who need a car with more seats for just a few years, that’s why it’s worth investing from R$ 106,550 on a model that doesn’t have as much technology on board.

It is equipped with a 1.8 aspirated engine with up to 111 hp of power and 17.7 kgfm of torque. The transmission is manual, but it can be automatic for an additional R$ 4,840.00.

Among the equipment, there are no great technologies, but it comes with a rear camera and rear parking sensor, air conditioning and a multimedia center.

Jeep Commander

Commander is the big news in the segment Image: Disclosure

The celebrity of the moment is based on brother Jeep Compass, but it came more equipped and luxurious. Commander has versions: Limited and Overland. The first is already equipped with a digital instrument panel, connected multimedia system and driving assistants such as blind spot alert, adaptive autopilot, lane departure alert, automatic braking and automatic parking assistant.

There are also two options of mechanical set, 1.3 turbo flex with 185 hp of maximum power and 4×2 traction, starting at R$199,90.00, and 2.0 turbo diesel with 170 hp and 4×4 traction, starting at R$ 259.990.00. The model arrives at dealerships in October.

Mercedes-Benz GLB

The GLB 200 is the representative of premium brands among seven-seater cars Image: Disclosure

As a representative of the premium brands segment on this list, the seven-seater Mercedes-Benz starts at R$264,900.00. The 1.3 turbo gasoline engine delivers 163 hp and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

It is equipped with several semi-autonomous technologies, such as a system that automatically brakes the vehicle in case of an imminent accident, automatic parking assistant, an assistant that maintains a safe distance from the vehicle in front, among others. Not to mention the good internal space and impeccable finish.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander has three engine options Image: Disclosure

Another option for those with a large family is Outlander. There are three engine options: 2.0 gasoline with 160 horsepower (for R$ 208,990.00), 3.0 gasoline with 240 horsepower and 4×4 traction (for R$ 255,990.00) and 2.2 diesel with 165 hp of power and 4×4 traction (for BRL 283,990).

Among the equipment, autonomous braking system, sunroof, adaptive autopilot and lane change alert.

Toyota SW4

The SW4 is a variant of the Hilux pickup Image: Disclosure

Representing the derivatives of pickup trucks with seven seats (segment that also includes Chevrolet Trailblazer and Mitsubishi Pajero) is the SW4.

Toyota has a flex or diesel option, always with a six-speed automatic transmission. The first is equipped with a 2.7 engine with 163 hp and 25 kgfm of torque and costs R$ 262,990.00. The diesel option (R$ 374,690.00) has 4×4 traction, 204 horsepower and 50.9 kgfm of torque.

In the list of equipment, highlight the key with presence sensor and start by button and electrical opening of the trunk with memory function for adjusting the height of the lid.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace

Tiguan Allspace is a direct competitor of Jeep Commander Image: Disclosure

Another direct competitor of the Commander, the Tiguan Allspace is equipped with a 2.0 turbo engine with 220 horsepower and 35.7 kgfm of torque. The transmission is seven-speed automatic.

Like the rival, the list of equipment is plentiful, there are three-zone air conditioning, electric trunk with “hands-free” function, adaptive autopilot, automatic parking assistant and pedestrian detector. The price starts from R$ 236,090.00.

Before closing the deal

Assess whether your need for a seven-seater is permanent or transient. If it’s a transient, like a couple with two young children who take their nanny to many events, it might not be interesting to invest large amounts in the model.

