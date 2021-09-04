A friend of Cristiano Ronaldo, Khabib surprises and reveals when he learned of a transfer to United

O Manchester United announced Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford last Friday. The 36-year-old forward was traded to the English club by youth and signed a two-year contract, with the possibility of renewal for another one.

The debut of CR7 by Manchester United, against Newcastle, on September 11, at 11 am (GMT), will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Although the negotiation seems to have been done quickly, with an important turnaround after having agreed with rival Manchester City, the Portuguese star was already hoping to return to United. At least this is the version of the former champion of UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend, the former fighter, now retired, revealed that the striker told him he would be on his way to the red devils a month ago.

“A month ago he told me he would be transferring to Manchester United,” the Russian told his country’s press. “I expected this deal to happen. I think Manchester United is more suited to him than Juventus. For me the transfer was not a surprise.”

Khabib and Cristiano Ronaldo have been close friends for years and, according to the former UFC lightweight champion, they talk almost every day.

After 11 years away from English football, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the last transfer window. The Portuguese ace has 292 games for the Red Devils between 2003 and 2009, with 118 goals, 69 assists and an award for best player in the world.

Cristiano's debut for "Red Devils" should take place on September 11, at 11:00 am (GMT), against Newcastle




